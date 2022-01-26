Officer delivers food after DoorDash driver arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anastasia Elsinger got a surprise at her doorstep Tuesday afternoon when a police officer delivered her Arby’s DoorDash order to her South Dakota home.

In a Ring camera video that’s now gone viral on Tik Tok, the Sioux Falls police officer can be heard saying the DoorDash driver had been arrested for “warrants he didn’t take care of.” So, the officer finished the delivery.

“I know I’m not who you’re expecting, but your driver got arrested,” the officer said. “So I figured I’d complete the DoorDash.”

Elsinger was tickled by the gesture. “Thank you so much,” the Sioux Falls resident said as she laughingly accepted her food from the officer, who was not identified.

“Take care,” the grinning officer said as he left, to which Elsinger called, “Thanks!”

Officer Sam Clemens addressed the incident during Wednesday morning’s police briefing.

Clemens denied that the officer was “moonlighting” for DoorDash, saying instead that the officer who made the delivery had stopped a suspect near Elsinger’s address earlier. After the arrest, he realized the suspect was a DoorDash driver who hadn’t yet made his delivery.

“This isn’t normal by any stretch,” he said. “It’s not like we have officers that are out delivering food. But the little things like this – going above and beyond, helping people out – that’s the things that we do, and probably more often than people realize.”