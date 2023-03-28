BUCKS COUNTY, PA – Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had the unusual task of pursuing two horses on the loose in the area on Tuesday, March 28.

Footage posted by the Penndel Borough Police Department shows the unattended horses trotting down Main Street in Hulmeville on Tuesday morning.

“The owners responded quickly and both horses were able to be wrangled safely. Thank you all who assisted in their safe capture,” the department said in the post.

Hulmeville Borough Police Department also thanked their officer Ryan Gaffney and Penndel Chief Sean Perry for assisting in Tuesday’s pursuit.