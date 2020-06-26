Official: Alabama marine found near boat dock; death under investigation

UPDATE 6/25/2020 8:06 PM:

A Marine Corps official released more information concerning the death of Lance Corporal David Hollinger III.

Captain Robert Vashon told WDHN over the phone that a call went out around 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday about a missing Marine near one of the creeks of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, a training facility for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The camp’s emergency services found Hollinger unresponsive in the water near a boat dock.

Base personnel took Hollinger to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he was pronounced dead.

Vashon said an exact cause of death could not be released at the moment since an investigation into Hollinger’s death is in progress.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — A marine and Ashford High School graduate has died.

It happened at a facility in North Carolina on June 24, according to Ashford High Principal Bubba Odom.

Lance Corporal David Hollinger III graduated from Ashford High in 2018. Odom told WDHN Hollinger was “a great student” and was “always smiling.”

Odom also told WDHN he received the news late Wednesday night.

Lance Corporal Hollinger’s grandfather, David Hollinger, serves as a Houston County Board of Education member.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information from the U.S. Marine Corps on what happened.