Military responds to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there’s an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. CT)

According to Queen’s Medical, they have one victim receiving treatment. So far, there’s no word on the condition of the victim, as well as if there are others injured.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

#HNL Update: All commercial passenger flights are operating normally at the Daniel K Inouye Airport, however traffic on Nimitz Hwy and surrounding streets have heavy traffic due to the incident at Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Allow extra time to get to the airport. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) December 5, 2019

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.