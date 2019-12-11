Oh, baby! Fire department in Alabama welcomes seven little ones

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Oh, Baby!!! The Opelika Fire Department family has expanded with the addition of seven little ones in a matter of four months.
Three perfect baby girls and four handsome baby boys were delivered to firefighters and their spouses between August and November.
The baby boom gives rise to the ole saying “there must be something in the water” at the Opelika Fire Department, and it had nothing to do with fighting fires.
The parents came together for a fun photoshoot Wednesday morning.