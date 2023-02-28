OHIO – A school bus driver in Ohio was praised as a hero after she saved a student from possibly getting hit by a car on February 23.

Footage from Tecumseh Local Schools, a school district in New Carlisle, shows a school bus stopping to drop a student off. The driver notices an oncoming vehicle and intervenes to grab the student just as he is about to step out.

“We are feeling very grateful this evening for the alertness and quick actions of one of our amazing bus drivers,” Tecumseh Local Schools said.

“This woman is our family hero tonight as this was my nephew,” Amy Mendenhall commented below the post.

The school district said their “hero bus driver” April Wise was personally congratulated by State Rep Bernard Willis, Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin, and many others on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said: “We’re beyond grateful to April Wise, Tecumseh Local Schools bus driver, for her dedicated service and instant reaction to keep a student safe from a passing car.”