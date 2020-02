MIAMI, Fla. (WDAF) — While fans around him were cheering, one football fan decided to take a snooze during the Super Bowl.

Krisa Maxwell with The Sporting News captured the moment on video:

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl.



We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

Maxwell later commented that the fan eventually woke up, and his friends showed the video of him asleep during the big game.