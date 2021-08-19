OnlyFans set to ban adult-oriented material

(KSNT) – OnlyFans, the adult-orientated website that features sexually explicit subscription pages has said it will ban sexually oriented content effective Oct. 1 according to Variety.

“OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.” Statement from OnlyFans

According to Bloomberg, creators will still be allowed to post nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy.

The site calls itself “a subscription social platform revolutionizing creator and fan relationships.” Business Insider reported the company gained much of its success from pornographic content. The site, according to Business Insider, hosts 130 million users and has paid creators over $3B since its creation in 2016.