Police in Fairfax, Virginia, said an officer was “struck and nearly killed” during a traffic stop after a vehicle lost control and spun across a highway on May 1.

Fairfax County Police Department released dashcam footage of the incident, showing a northbound traveling BMW M3 hurtle across the road and hit a parked BMW 750 Series and the officer’s vehicle.

Police said a 17-year-old was driving the BMW M3 at a “high rate of speed and lost control”, causing it to spin across the median, striking the other vehicles.

The driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to hospital and later released, while the officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving.