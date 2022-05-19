BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The felony hearing for the 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting this past Saturday was adjourned Thursday morning.

He has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, of which he has pleaded not guilty. According to assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush, who spoke with The Associated Press, the first-degree murder indictment is related to all 10 deaths. The indictment was handed up on Wednesday, according to the report.

The suspect will be back in court for further proceedings on June 9 at 9:30 a.m.

A full statement from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn can be read below:

“The felony hearing scheduled to occur this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah has been adjourned pursuant to New York State Criminal Procedure Law Article 180.80 due to action of the Grand Jury. The matter is scheduled to return for further proceedings on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Hannah. The defendant continues to remain held without bail. There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the Grand Jury. As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Payton Gendron stands with his defense team during a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

11 of the 13 people who were shot on Saturday were Black.

Killed

Injured

While in the courtroom on Thursday, the suspect was wearing armor underneath his vest.

“The Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution with the incarcerated individual as the process moves forward,” a spokesperson said.

Someone could be heard shouting “Payton, you’re a coward!” as the suspect was being led out of the courtroom. They were sitting in the section for victims’ families.

Security at the courthouse was, in the words of News 4’s Chris Horvatits “at an all time high,” on Thursday.

This past June, the suspect underwent a mental health evaluation regarding a threat made against his high school.

If convicted, the accused shooter could spend life in prison without parole. He’s currently in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on suicide watch.