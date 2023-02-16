KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police released the names of an officer and his K9 partner killed in a crash Wednesday night.

Officer James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the department, and K9 officer Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard when another vehicle hit their patrol car around 10:15 p.m.

That crash caused a second collision with a pedestrian. Emergency crews pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The identity of this person has not been released yet.

Muhlbauer was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Champ was killed at the scene.

“The officers were serving and protecting this city. They were putting themselves in harms way. They were being public servants the city needs, and in a moment, we lost them,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said. “Our department is hurting. We are sad, and we are shaken.”

Muhlbauer was married and a father, according to Graves. K9 Champ lived with his family.

“Please pray for the Muhlbauer family,” Graves said. “They need strength and love, and this department, while grieving, we will give them both.”

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was taken into custody for further investigation.