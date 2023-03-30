KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed walking along Interstate 435 Wednesday night.

Police say a semi truck traveling south on I-435 was taking the exit ramp onto eastbound I-70 when it collided with a pedestrian.

The truck driver told police a man was walking on the right side of the road and crossed directly in front of his truck.

The truck driver was unable to stop to avoid striking the man. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt in the collision.