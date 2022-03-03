Groups organizing convoys of truckers to drive to Washington, D.C for a protest against COVID-19 restrictions made their way through North Dakota on Thursday.

Families and friends all gathered in Bismarck to show their support for the protest.

People came from all across the state, including Minot and Dickinson, then they’ll head for Fargo.

Even through the extreme cold, people gathered holding signs and saying chants, and plenty of trucks drove by and honked nearly every minute.

Supporters on-site say they’re speaking up for their rights.

“We’re out here to show support for the truckers. There’s a good portion of people in our country that are tired of our rights being stripped, we believe they should be a choice, not a force or mandate. We’re tired of the economic pressure. It’s actually a suppression of our freedom and we’re supporting them to go stand up for us in Washington,” said Brent Basaraba.

Basaraba says he and others hope people across the country will join the movement and our leaders will listen and take action.