PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

(NEXSTAR) – One of President Donald Trump's most reliable allies in the United States Senate says the president's time in office is ending, despite Trump's unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.

During debate on the Senate floor – which was interrupted by a mob invasion of the nation's capitol – Sen. Lindsey Graham said the time to challenge the election of President-elect Joe Biden is over and that a commission to examine election integrity is not likely to go anywhere.