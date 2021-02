City of Richardson worker Kaleb Love breaks ice on a frozen fountain Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Temperatures dropped into the single digits as snow shut down air travel and grocery stores. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Millions of people in Texas are still without power amid subfreezing temperatures that stretch from Canada into Mexico.

Authorities say it’s too treacherous to travel in many states.

Record lows include minus 38 degrees recorded in Hibbing, Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says this sprawling winter storm that immobilized the Southern Plains will bring more heavy snow and freezing rain Tuesday from the South to the Northeast.