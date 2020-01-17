Plane slides off KCI taxiway in icy conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KSNT) – A plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions Friday morning that also have closed schools and government offices, officials say.

An airport spokesman said Delta Airlines A319 was taxiing from the terminal Friday morning when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement.

Officials said there are no known injuries on that flight.

The airport closed temporarily to clear the runway and ensure safety for flights.

The airfield is temporarily closed because of icy conditions. No flights in or out. Our Field Maintenece crews are applying deicer. No ETA on reopening. Will update. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) January 17, 2020

The closure comes after the National Weather Service issues a winter weather advisory for parts of Missouri and Kansas.

KCI quickly responded to the winter conditions, opening back up shortly after their temporary closing.