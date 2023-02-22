KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Less than a week after announcing her TRUSTFALL Tour, Grammy Award-winning artist P!nk is planning second performance in Kansas City.

P!nk’s second concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center is one of seven new shows added to her national tour.

The popstar will now perform on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Citi and Verizon presales for tickets for The TRUSTFALL Tour began Tuesday, Feb 21.

The general ticket sales for the tour will start on Friday, Feb 24 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets for both shows at LiveNation.com.