PHOENIX, AZ – Footage shows a man climbing the facade of the former Chase Bank building in Phoenix on Tuesday, February 7, before he was taken into custody by police, according to local reports.

Video taken by Jim Wyatt shows the climber straddling a narrow crevice on the exterior of the former Chase Bank building in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the climber was taken into custody. Known by the moniker “Pro-life Spiderman,” Maison DesChamps has previously climbed notable skyscrapers including the New York Times Building in Manhattan and the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.