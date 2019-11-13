Police find man dead inside of freezer at Joplin, Missouri home

JOPLIN, Mo. — An investigation is underway after officials in Joplin, Missouri found a man dead in a freezer Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, officers were searching a neighborhood near New Hampshire Avenue and East 26th Street Monday for clues into an arson investigation.

During that search, officers received a tip that someone was dead inside of a home just a block east on South Vermont Avenue.

The Joplin Police Department obtained a search warrant on Tuesday for the home. That’s when they found an adult male dead inside of a freezer in the home.

Police have not yet identified the body but did say there will be an autopsy.

If you have any information or tips about this investigation you are asked to contact Sgt. Wolf at (417) 623-3131 x881 or awolf@joplinmo.org