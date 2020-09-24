Police officer shot in Louisville during protests following grand jury ruling in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 23: Police officers form a line during protests on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protesters marched in the streets after a Kentucky Grand Jury indicted one of the three officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor with wanton endangerment. Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers during a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville, Kentucky, police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of criminal charges for officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department posted a brief statement online Wednesday night confirming only that an officer had been shot and an update would be made later.

It wasn’t clear if the officer’s shooting was linked to the protests.

The statement did not elaborate on the condition of the officer or the circumstances of the shooting. Earlier Wednesday evening, police had earlier fired flash-bang devices to clear demonstrators gathered downtown.

The protests arose over a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor’s death.