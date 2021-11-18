Police: Shooting at northern Virginia mall leaves 1 wounded

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — One person was shot during a fight in a clothing store at a northern Virginia mall Thursday afternoon, and police said afterward that there was no active threat to the public.

Prince William County police said in a news release that the shooting occurred at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, an outer Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital. Officers called to the mall quickly determined the incident was isolated to the Fashion Mechanics store, police said.

They said a man entered the store and got into a fight with a patron, who then shot the man. Both men fled the store and the injured man drove to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

The shooter fled before officers arrived and hasn’t been found, police said. No additional injuries were reported.

The mall has more than 200 stores, according to its website. It is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of downtown Washington, D.C.