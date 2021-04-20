LIVE: President, vice president speak after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are speaking after the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin.

Locally, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she hopes “the result brings some peace and comfort to the George Floyd family.”

Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can’t breathe” multiple times before going limp. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Sentencing for Chauvin is expected to happen in eight weeks.