FILE – In this July 21, 2016, file photo Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Four years ago, Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president with a dark convention speech that painted a dystopic portrait of an America in decline. And he offered a singular solution. His message was “I alone can fix it.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Republican National Convention is hosting Night Four: Land of Greatness, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, marking the final night of the conference.

President Trump will address the convention to deliver his acceptance speech for the republican nomination in the 2020 race, according to a GOP Convention tweet.