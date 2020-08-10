President Trump pulled from news briefing as shots fired outside White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – Reports of shots fired at the White House Monday evening caused President Donald Trump to be pulled out of a news briefing by the Secret Service.

BREAKING: President Trump has abruptly left a White House briefing after receiving some kind of urgent update from an official. pic.twitter.com/Xv9AGZdtWq — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 10, 2020

He was rushed away after shots were fired outside the White House. The Secret Service had rushed the president out of the room as he was beginning his daily briefing.

He returned a short time later saying the shooting was under control.

The Secret Service tweeted just before 7 p.m. that a man and a Secret Service officer were both taken to a local hospital. They said the White House complex wasn’t breached and no protectees were in danger.