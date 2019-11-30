Prices of Christmas trees increasing

If you’re heading out to buy a fresh-cut live Christmas tree, brace yourself for sticker shock.

The United States has experienced a 33% drop in Christmas tree production since 1977. Pair that with droughts and wildfires on the west coast, and now there’s a shortage.

Tree farmers face an especially uncertain future as questions loom over how they’ll remain profitable as the climate changes.

Christmas tree prices have more than doubled since 2008. The average price of a tree is now $76, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

The spike in prices is the result of the 2008 financial crisis when many tree farmers went out of business and replacement trees were not planted.