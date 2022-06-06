(The Hill) – Federal prosecutors on Monday added seditious conspiracy to the list of charges a group of Proud Boys leaders are facing over their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A superseding federal grand jury indictment unsealed Monday marks the second time the Justice Department has brought the serious charge in the wake of the attack.

The five Proud Boys members, including the group’s national leader Enrique Tarrio, had been charged over the past year with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and various other counts.

Prosecutors earlier this year charged members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia with seditious conspiracy.

The new charges come as the Justice Department appears to be broadening the scope of its investigation into the attack. Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro revealed last week that he had been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury for his communications with former President Trump.

Developing