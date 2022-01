(The Hill) – The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed former President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday along with three other campaign attorneys linked with efforts to overturn the 2020 election results: Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

The subpoena goes after the core of Trump’s legal team after the Nov. 3 election, a group that prepared legal arguments following his loss and pushed his baseless claims of election fraud alongside campaign efforts focused on the congressional certification on Jan. 6.