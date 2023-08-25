ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Craving more pumpkin spice in your life? How about bringing the essence of fall to the trash? No, this isn’t about throwing it all away; it’s about infusing trash bags with the fall scent.

Hefty is bringing back its limited-edition Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice trash bags.

Starting in September, these trash bags will be available for a limited time in select stores.

In 2022, Hefty introduced its Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong trash bags as a limited-edition offering. Customers reportedly liked the scented bags enough that the company has brought them back for the fall 2023 season.

If you prefer more ‘traditional’ pumpkin spice items, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for its 20th anniversary.

More items are joining the pumpkin spice latte on this year’s limited-time fall menu:

Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Baked Apple Croissant

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Owl Cake Pop

Starbucks lovers can also get pumpkin-spiced flavored items at their local grocery stores, ranging from pumpkin spice-flavored coffee creams to chilled coffee drinks.

If your dog also loves all-things pumpkin spice, do not worry. Krispy Kreme has launched Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts. These doughnut-shaped biscuits come in multiple flavors, including Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

The treats were made with pumpkin, peanut butter and carob, a substitute for chocolate, and are suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages. The treats were created to be a snack and should not replace a balanced meal, according to a news release.

Dog owners can pick up the treats at their local Krispy Kreme from Aug. 26 until Aug. 31, while supplies last at participating shops nationwide.