MISSOURI – A kindly and persistent Missouri police officer rescued a raccoon with a jar stuck on its head during the “midnight shift” in Oak Grove, Missouri, recently.

Footage posted by the Oak Grove Police Department shows the officer chasing the evasive critter around an empty lot before pulling the jar off its head.

The police department said, “The foot chase traveled a quarter-mile in steps within 10 square feet as the culprit refused all verbal commands.”

Neither the raccoon nor the officer reported any external injuries from the interaction, the police department said.