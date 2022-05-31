Rapper Master P took to social media on Sunday to announce the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. She was 29.

The No Limit Records founder, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr., announced his daughter’s untimely death on Instagram. While no cause has been announced, Miller alluded to “substance abuse” in his caption on the social media post.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” the caption read. “We appreciate all of the prayers, love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Tytyana’s brother, Romeo Miller, posted a statement on his Instagram as well.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.”

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he added. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

Tytyana appeared on “Growing Up Hip Hop” back in 2016, where her issues with substance abuse were documented.