(NEXSTAR) — Family Dollar is recalling several over-the-counter Advil products sold in its stores between the dates of June 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, over concerns they may have been stored outside of required temperatures.

Family Dollar says stores have been notified and are expected to quarantine and discontinue affected products immediately. Customers should stop using the items and can return products to the Family Dollar store of purchase, with or without a receipt.

The retailer says the recall affects the following products:

UPC no. Product 0901458 Advil 200 mg tablets 100-count 0901839 Advil 200 mg caplets 24-count 0902867 Advil Dual Action caplets 36-count 0913023 Advil tablets 50-count 0916071 Advil Liqui-Gels 40-count 0999259 Advil tablets 6-count 0999841 Advil Liqui-Gels Minis 20-count

Of the recalled products, the following batch numbers are affected for each product.

UPC no./Product Batch no. 0901458/Advil 200 mg tablets 100-count 3P8G, 695E, A92E, G65G, SH2R, SX8G, VT5P, WK3M, X98T, XS5P 0901839/Advil 200 mg caplets 24-count 3P8D, 6T8W, BA7G 0902867/Advil Dual Action caplets 36-count 6Y7F, 9M5B, HM6R, VJ3H 0913023/Advil tablets 50-count 4A3U, 564B, 6X8C, 9A3K, C72H, G64V 0916071/Advil Liqui-Gels 40-count R95323, R96317, R96810, R97196, R97197, R97198, R97203, R97204, R99183, R99184, R99528, T00613, T01662, T01663 0999259/Advil tablets 6-count 2041LB, 2094LB, 2108LB, 2109LA, 2110LA, 2111LC, 2122LB, 2123LB, 2124LA, 2126LA, 2138LB, 2139LA, 2139LB, 2143LB, 2145LC, 2147LA, 2152LA, 2153LB, 2153LC, 2154LB, 2154LC, 2157LC, 2158LA, 2159LB, 2236LA, 2236LB, 2237LA, 2243LA, 2244LC, 2245LC 0999841/Advil Liqui-Gels Minis 20-count R97214, R99598, R99600, T00617, T00618, T03897

While Family Dollar says no illness or reactions have been reported, customers should contact a doctor if any problems happen after using one of the recalled items. Consumers can also report problems to the FDA MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Customers can call Family Dollar with any questions at (844) 636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.