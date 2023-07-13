(NEXSTAR) — Several thousand Frigidaire washer-dryer combo machines that were sold across the U.S. are being recalled over fire hazard concerns. Electrolux Group, which manufactures Frigidaire products, says there have already been 23 reports of fires and one report of smoke inhalation injury.

The company says a felt seal on the dryer drum can potentially fold inward, causing lint accumulation and fire.

The recalled products are the following Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers:

Model numbers Serial numbers FFLG4033QWX 4E44114739 through 4E81603034 FFLG4033QTX 4E44308482 through 4E81603380

These machines were sold in both white and titanium colors, the company explains. Customers should be able to locate “Frigidaire” under the dryer door and serial numbers on white stickers inside the dryer door.

Several thousand Frigidaire washer-dryer combo machines that were sold across the U.S. are being recalled over fire hazard concerns (Courtesy of Electrolux Group via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Laundry Centers were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other appliance stores from October 2014 through April 2018, Electrolux Group says. The item cost about $1,400.

Customers should immediately stop using the dryer, though use of the washer is not affected, according to the recall published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you have one of the machines, you’re advised to contact Electrolux Group to schedule a free inspection, repair and lint removal. The company says it’s contacting purchasers it knows of directly. Customers can visit www.LaundryCenterRecall.com or call ElectroLux from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Mondays through Fridays at (800) 747-4620.