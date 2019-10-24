Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is being remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues at the Capitol, where the Maryland Democrat will lie in state.

Members of Cummings’ family were joined by lawmakers on Thursday as they looked on from the East Front Plaza when the hearse carrying Cummings’ casket arrived at the Capitol and was carried up the building’s steps.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders planned to speak at the arrival ceremony.

The public was to have the chance to pay respects to Cummings later Thursday in Statuary Hall.

Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems. A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

A sharecropper’s son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes were scheduled Thursday in the House.