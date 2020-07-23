Report: Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Washington Redskins will now be known simply as the “Washington Football Team,” according to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the ‘Washington Football Team’, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future,” Schefter tweeted.

It was recently reported team owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera were developing what the team called “a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

It appears the current name and design will be temporary.

Red Tails, Red Clouds, Red Wolves and Hogs were among the betting favorites for the new name. Obviously, none of those made the cut — or could be trademarked in time.

Rivera said his hope was to continuing honoring and supporting Native Americans and the military.

Former Washington linebacker Will Compton voiced his support for Red Wolves by saying he liked that name so much he’d want to return for a day. Hogs would pay tribute to the famed offensive line that bulldozed the team to three Super Bowl titles.

“The mere fact that they’re changing the name is going to elicit some backlash, and they need to be ready for that and be comfortable with it,” Virginia Tech professor Nneka Logan said.

“Beyond that, I think it’s important they and other organizations engage with your local community, engage with the Native American community, engage with all of your stakeholders in the process of the name change and ensure that it’s something that authentically aligns with your corporation’s values.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.