Riots continue in Minnesota after death of George Floyd, protest planned at Kansas statehouse

MINNEAPOLIS (KSNT) – Outrage is continuing in Minneapolis where hundreds of protesters are demanding justice after the death of George Floyd.

It’s a story that’s getting attention across the nation after an officer in Minnesota was attempting to arrest Floyd on Monday and had him pinned to the ground with his knee to Floyd’s neck.

The four officers involved in the situation have been fired from the department since then.

Thursday marked day three of protests. It started peaceful in Minneapolis but turned into a riot overnight. There’s widespread looting going on and multiple businesses have been set on fire and destroyed. The violence and destruction started Wednesday night and has been going on all day Thursday.

Floyd’s brother got emotional Thursday, saying he understands why people are so upset, but wants all the protests to be peaceful.

“I don’t want them to lash out like that, but I can’t stop people right now. Because they have pain,” Philonise Floyd said. “They have the same pain that I feel. I want everything to be peaceful. But I can’t make everybody be peaceful. I can’t. It’s hard. “

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Thursday peaceful protests are legal and welcome. She said they are the cornerstone of our justice system, giving people the right to say how they feel. But she said the destruction is not the answer.

There are hundreds of people protesting the death of Floyd all across the county. A protest at Union Square in New York has been going on for hours, starting at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

There is a rally scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kansas Statehouse. The Facebook group said they want it to be peaceful.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is also speaking out about the situation as well. He tweeted Thursday saying the actions that lead to Flyod’s death are “indefensible.”

As a law enforcement officer who took the oath to serve and protect 33 years ago, I refuse to stay silent about this. We have to do better. — Bill Cochran (@TopekaPDChief) May 28, 2020

“As a law enforcement officer who took an oath to serve and protect 33 years ago, I refuse to stay silent about this. We have to do better,” Chief Cochran said in a tweet.