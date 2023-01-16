PESCADERO, CA (KSNT) – A section of road in Pescadero, California, collapsed on Saturday, January 14, after days of heavy rain and flooding in the area.

Cal Fire’s San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit said the collapse happened on the 4100 block of Stage Road near Pescadero, prompting the closure of the road. Video released by the unit shows parts of asphalt sliding down a hillside.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for Pescadero on Saturday through Monday, warning that flooding from excessive rainfall and runoff was possible.

Another round of heavy rainfall was due to hit the storm-battered Bay Area on Sunday evening, the NWS said.