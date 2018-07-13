Roaring New Jersey house fire kills kids ages 2, 5; other people hurt
UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) - A fast-moving New Jersey house fire has killed a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl and has injured at least six other people.
The fire at the multifamily home in Union City started shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. It quickly consumed the home and damaged a neighboring house, sending flames and smoke high into the sky. It was brought under control about 30 minutes later.
Those wounded in the fire are being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Six firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation or heat-related issues.
About 30 people were displaced by the fire and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
