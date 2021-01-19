Roberts to swear in yet another president who opposed him

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A divided Supreme Court on Friday, May 29, 2020, rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Over the dissent of the four more conservative justices, Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in turning away a request from the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California, in the San Diego area. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Someday, perhaps, John Roberts will swear in a new president who doesn’t wish someone else was chief justice of the United States.

Wednesday won’t be that day.

When Roberts leads President-elect Joe Biden in the oath of office, security will be unusually tight following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and inaugural events will be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it will be the fourth time that Roberts will be standing across from a man who either voted against his confirmation to the Supreme Court or has made no secret of his unflattering views of the chief justice.