Roy Horn of “Siegfried and Roy” dies of COVID-19 complications

Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn on June 13, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the duo known worldwide as Siegfried and Roy, died of COVID-19 complications Friday in Las Vegas.

Siegfried and Roy redefined live magic by combining remarkable stage craft with rare and endangered animals. This duo created the modern era for Las Vegas entertainment.

Horn’s performance career ended when one of his white tigers, “Mantecore” reacted to what Roy believed was a stroke and dragged him off of the stage. He beat all the odds and survived the incident as well as its complications.

Roy was 75 years old.