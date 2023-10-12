(NEXSTAR) — Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the R&B/soul group the Isley Brothers, died Wednesday at 84, according to multiple sources.

Isley’s publicist confirm his death to the Los Angeles Times, though no cause of death has yet been given.

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother,” Ronald Isley told Rolling Stone Thursday. “Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

The Isley Brothers are known for several iconic hits across several decades. The group was founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1954 and rose to fame following the 1959 release of their single “Shout.”

As a group, the Isley Brothers have won two Grammy Awards, which includes a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. The group was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for two separate songs.

Nexstar has reached out to representatives for Isley and will update once they’ve responded.

This is a developing story.