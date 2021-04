FILE – Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (KSNT) – Rudy Giuliani’s residence is being raided by federal investigators, the The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Giuliani was the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001. The former mayor became part of Trump’s legal team in 2018.

Here we go folks!!! ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ Apartment Searched in Federal Investigation – The New York Times ⁦@nytimes⁩ ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ https://t.co/fmpk18NH5X — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.