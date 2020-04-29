Salvation Army gearing up to help 600 hungry families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army has seen a 450% increase in the number of people who come through the doors needing help.

That’s why the agency teamed up with others in the community, as they prepare to help more than 600 families. Salvation Army staff and volunteers spent Tuesday packing boxes, to feed a great need.

“This distribution is really for families that have been impacted by COVID,” Emergency Social Services/ Disaster Services Director Jill Skaggs said.

“People who have lost their jobs or less hours on their jobs,” Salvation Army Major James Curl said.

They said so many of those people are worried about how they are going to pay their bills, and feed their families.

“Although we don’t call this pandemic a disaster, it really is disaster mode for many folks,” Major Curl said.

The agency is preparing to pass out 50 pound boxes of food, and other essentials.

“The gratitude and just being able to relieve that burden, that stress and what am I going to do,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs said many who have reached out, have never had to ask for help before.

“It’s hard to put into words, the gratitude people have,” Skaggs said.

This special food distribution will be held Wednesday, April 29 at the Downtown Koch Center Campus.

That is located at 350 N. Market, and it will be the only location for this event.

If you need food, all you have to do is stop by the big Red Kettle, and pull up to the curb, where volunteers and staff will get you loaded up.

The distribution starts at 10, Wednesday morning.