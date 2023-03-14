Timelapse imagery from a weather satellite captured multiple flashes of lightning within a nor’easter storm as it developed off the coast of North Carolina on Monday, March 13, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Video posted by the NOAA shows the storm over a six-hour period from 9 am to 3 pm Eastern Time. Lightning is depicted as blue flashes.

The storm was expected to bring “damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy snow across the Northeastern US,” the NOAA said.