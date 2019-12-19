Say ‘goodbye’ to robocalls: The TRACED Act passes through U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – There may soon be an end to those pesky robocalls. The U.S. Senate has passed a bill making it harder for the calls to get through to you.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED Act would push carriers to implement a caller authentification system and require companies to block the calls for free.

The vote passed unanimously in the Senate on Thursday.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt applauded Congress for passing the law:

“I long have advocated for this legislation as an important part of a meaningful solution to the explosion in unwanted robocalls. Meaningful action must combine improvements in call-blocking technology with law enforcement efforts. With today’s passage of the TRACED Act, Congress has taken an important bipartisan step toward putting up more effective technological roadblocks for scammers, as well as better enabling law enforcement authorities to find the robocallers and hold them accountable under the law.” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

The bill is also expected to extend the time government regulators have to track phone scammers and more power to penalize them when found.

The TRACED Act will now go to President Trump to sign it into law.