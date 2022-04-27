TOPEKA (KSNT) – Warning. Evergy wants customers to know it will not be calling and asking for your credit card number to return overcharges.

In a release to the media, Evergy is warning customers that callers claiming to be Evergy representatives are contacting people and telling them they were overcharged on their electric bills. The caller is then asking for credit card information to refund the amount.

Evergy is warning customers these calls do not come from them.

Customers are asked to call the Customer Contact Center before releasing any personal information.

“If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, do not give them this information. Evergy Missouri service areas and Evergy Kansas Metro may reach customer service toll-free at 1-888-471-5275. Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Customers can also review their account status online by visiting www.evergy.com.” Evergy

Instead, the company says its representatives will carry employee identification, may be driving an Evergy vehicle, or wear branded clothing. Evergy does not perform door-to-door sales, according to the release.