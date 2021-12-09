LIVE: Sen. Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol today, 9 a.m. CST

FILE – Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter’s in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – Thursday morning a hearse will carry the late Senator Bob Dole to the nation’s Capitol to lie in state. Events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CST.

Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 10 a.m. EST when the House of Representatives Chaplin Margaret Grun Kibben will make opening remarks.

The following dignitaries are expected to speak:

House Chaplain – Margaret Grun Kibben – Invocation/opening remarks

House Speaker Pelosi speaks (approx. 5 minutes)

Senator McConnell speaks (approx. 5 minutes)

Senator Schumer speaks (approx. 5 minutes)

POTUS Biden speaks (length TBA)

Musical interlude

Schumer + McConnell lay wreath

Pelosi + McCarthy lay wreath

POTUS + FLOTUS lay wreath

Benediction – Senate Chaplain, Dr. Barry Black

