Senior dog lost since Halloween reunited with owner on Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Pet Project was able to reunite a 13-year-old dog who had been missing since Halloween with its owner just in time for the holidays.

Sadie the dachshund disappeared from her family’s home in the northland on Halloween. On Nov. 24, she was taken to KC Pet Project by a person who had found her near Kessler Park.

The little dog didn’t have a tag or microchip, but an intake worker at the shelter noticed that there was a missing dog report that matched Sadie’s description. Just in time for the holidays, Sadie’s owner returned for her on Thanksgiving Day.

“Literally everybody started crying,” said Tori Fugate with KCPP. “The owner walked in the room and tears started flowing from everyone.”

A happy Thanksgiving moment we had to share. This sweet 13 year old dog named Sadie has been missing since Halloween and… Posted by KC Pet Project on Thursday, November 28, 2019

If you’re looking for a furry friend, KC Pet Project is having an adoption special for Black Friday.