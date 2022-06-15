(WJW) — Sharon Osbourne gave an update on her husband Ozzy’s condition after he underwent what she called a “major operation” on Monday.

Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter, thanking fans for their love and support leading up to her husband’s surgery.

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him,” she said.

Ozzy Osbourne has been battling neck problems for nearly two decades. The 73-year-old Black Sabbath singer was seriously injured in a quad-bike accident at his home in 2003. He broke his neck vertebra, collarbone and six ribs in the accident.

Sharon did not say during her show Talk TV if the surgery was related to the accident, but the Prince of Darkness previously talked about it in an interview last month.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can’t walk properly these days,” he told Classic Rock magazine. “I have physical therapy every morning.”