Sheriff: Deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida deputy has been arrested for threatening to kill federal officials following the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that Deputy Peter Heneen was charged Tuesday with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Judd says the the deputy has been suspended pending termination.

Officials say Heneen had been communicating with another deputy on Facebook private messenger.

Officials say Heneen talked about shooting federal officials and causing the streets of Washington to be filled with blood.

Online jail records didn’t list an attorney for Heneen.