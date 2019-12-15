Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall injures 1 as shoppers flee

ATLANTA (AP) – A shooting in a mall food court in suburban Atlanta has left one man wounded and sent shoppers fleeing in panic. The Cobb County Police Department says the wounded man underwent surgery and is expected to survive the shooting Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Mall. Police say they have identified a suspect and are looking for him. Witnesses tell The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the food court after the gunfire. Videos posted online showed people with shopping bags running in all directions from the food court, and some hiding under counters and tables.